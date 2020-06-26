Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$0.10 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.86.

TSE CFW traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.16. 660,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

