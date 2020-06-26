Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.86.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.16. 660,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

