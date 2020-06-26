Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $52,446,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.54. 36,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

