Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Holdings Raised by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.65.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.93. The stock had a trading volume of 115,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average of $243.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

