Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. Canarc Resource shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 531,499 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.37 and a quick ratio of 12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Canarc Resource Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Canarc Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canarc Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.