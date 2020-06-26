Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. Canarc Resource shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 531,499 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 12.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Canarc Resource Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

