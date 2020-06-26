Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,348.57

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,348.57 and traded as high as $4,440.00. Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at $4,390.00, with a volume of 19,900 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,350.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,303.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Capital Gearing Trust’s previous dividend of $35.00. Capital Gearing Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

