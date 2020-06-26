CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.26

CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and traded as high as $25.05. CARSALES COM LT/ADR shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 773 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSXXY. Jefferies Financial Group raised CARSALES COM LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CARSALES COM LT/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. The company operates in five segments: Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; Asia; and Finance and Related Services. The Online Advertising Services segment provides classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services in automotive and non-automotive Websites.

