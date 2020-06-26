Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.83% of Carter’s worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000.

NYSE:CRI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 306,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,427. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

