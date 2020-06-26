Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $754,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. 1,000,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,293. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

