CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.60

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as low as $15.71. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 114,115 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CJPRY. ValuEngine cut CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.