Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 565.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,349 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 539,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,675 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 85,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,657,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,435,266. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.24. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

