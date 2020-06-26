Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys 1,557 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.15.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.43. 410,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average is $185.77. The company has a market cap of $384.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.