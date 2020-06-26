Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares during the period. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.28.

PFE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.23. 19,170,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,968,204. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

