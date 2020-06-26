Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 3.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.36. 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

