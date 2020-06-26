Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

