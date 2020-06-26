Chelsea Counsel Co. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Intel by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. 15,005,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,961,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

