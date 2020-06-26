Chelsea Counsel Co. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 4.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $277,166,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $350.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.42 and a 200-day moving average of $324.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $358.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

