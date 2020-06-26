Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 41 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $31.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,432.70. 1,574,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,411.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,351.40. The company has a market capitalization of $977.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.