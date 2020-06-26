Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 278.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,104 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 978,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,891,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

