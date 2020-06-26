China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. China Education Resources shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

China Education Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)

China Education Resources Inc provides education resources and services for students, teachers, parents, and school administrators primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides educational content, resources, and training programs to users.

