Chronobank (TIME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56,152.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.01841273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00171497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00111331 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.