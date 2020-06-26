Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Position Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

