Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Cineplex from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,574. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

