Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,727,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,122,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

