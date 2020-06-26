City Holding (CHCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on July 31st

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

City has raised its dividend by an average of 170.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect City to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

City stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.59. City has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $73.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.19 million. City had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.89%. On average, research analysts expect that City will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Fisher bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

