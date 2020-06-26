Coastline Trust Co Acquires 3,350 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. 4,659,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,474,448. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

