Coastline Trust Co Boosts Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 51,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

