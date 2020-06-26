Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after purchasing an additional 807,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,808. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

