Coastline Trust Co Buys 510 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

OMC stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. 29,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,054. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.