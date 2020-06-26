Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gentex by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 261,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after buying an additional 67,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Gentex by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. 627,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,937. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

