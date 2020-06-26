Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.