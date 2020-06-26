Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $243.33. 998,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,051. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The firm has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.91 and a 200-day moving average of $222.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

