Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 281,172 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after buying an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after buying an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. 3,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

