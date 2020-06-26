Coastline Trust Co Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,579,000 after acquiring an additional 392,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,386,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,719,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.90. 17,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

