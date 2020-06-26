Coastline Trust Co Has $1.06 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $122.21. 1,041,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,293. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

