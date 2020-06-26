Coastline Trust Co Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Eaton Vance stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 6,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,576. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

