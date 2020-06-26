Coastline Trust Co Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Corning by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 153,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.