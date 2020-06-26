Coastline Trust Co Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,457,000 after buying an additional 100,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,226.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

JNK stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.05. 540,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.40. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.