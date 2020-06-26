Coastline Trust Co Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after buying an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,919,000 after buying an additional 160,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $431,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,002,000 after purchasing an additional 286,307 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,729. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

