Coastline Trust Co Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,182 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $76,166,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $67,999,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $70,667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

AMCR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 136,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,182,179. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.