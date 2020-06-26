Coastline Trust Co Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,127,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,209,528. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

