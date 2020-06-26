Coastline Trust Co Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 750,229 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 298.7% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 302.4% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,088,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,616,000 after purchasing an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 997,651 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 91,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.70, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

