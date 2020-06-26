Coastline Trust Co Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Hormel Foods by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hormel Foods by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 80,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,708 shares of company stock worth $7,962,315. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.