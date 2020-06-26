Coastline Trust Co Has $904,000 Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.95. 116,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,172. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.61. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.58.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

