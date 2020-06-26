Coastline Trust Co Has $943,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 55.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.41.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.55. 156,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,561,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $175.40. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.85.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

