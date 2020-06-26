Coastline Trust Co Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,863,000 after buying an additional 13,991,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,467,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,721,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after buying an additional 3,026,428 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,820,000 after buying an additional 120,483 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 244,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

