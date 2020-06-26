Coastline Trust Co Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

NYSE T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,413,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

