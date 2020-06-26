Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,164,427 shares of company stock worth $175,530,418 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.04. 1,217,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.43. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.31.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

