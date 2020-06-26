Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.30.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $137.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

